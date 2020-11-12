Govt amends SRO-404

The J&K administration today amended SRO-404 of 2018 through a General Administration Department (GAD) notification.

A notification issued by the GAD Commissioner Secretary, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, reads: “In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of the constitution of India, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has directed that in notification SRO-404 of 2018 dated November 15, 2018, following proviso shall be deemed to have been omitted ab-initio: “Provided further that the procedure for selection for the posts for which selection process has already been initiated by the Empowered Committee shall continue to be governed by the rules/orders in force on the date of issuance of this notification.”