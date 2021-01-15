Govt announces 'one-time' age relaxation for JKCCE

Following demand of aspirants seeking age relaxation, Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced “one-time” relaxation in the upper age limit for the ensuing Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination (JKCCE).

The announcement was made on the official twitter handle of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha keeping in view the demands from aspirants and several delegations.

“In view of demand of several delegations/ aspirants, the J&K government for the last time granted one- time relaxation in upper age limit for JKCCE.37 years for open merit candidate, 39 years for reserve & in -service candidates & 40 years for physically challenged,” he said in a tweet.

The tweet was shared by the information department as well.