J&K Higher Education Department today announced winter vacations for the government degree colleges falling in winter and summer zones.

As per an order issued here today, government degree colleges in Kashmir Valley and winter zones of Jammu division would close on December 28, 2020 and open on February 14, 2021, while those falling on Summer Zone of Jammu Division would close on December 26, 2020, and open on January 4, 2021.