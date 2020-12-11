Govt announces winter vacation for schools from Dec 21

J&K government today announced winter vacation for all public and private schools in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu.

An order in this regard issued by administrative secretary school education department said that all the schools up to higher secondary level will have winter vacation from 21 December 2020 to 28 February 2021.

The J&K government also clarified that holding online classes in schools was not mandatory for teachers during winter vacation. “The online classes will be voluntary in nature for both teachers and students,” the order said.

However, the winter tutorials for class 11th and 12th will be held as per routine in schools across Kashmir by strictly adhering to the SoPs of Covid19 issued by the government from time to time.

“Any deviation on part of the head of the institutions in observance of the calendar and SoPs of Covid19 shall attract strict action under rules,” the order said.