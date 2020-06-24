Govt appoints 6 members to PSC

Government on Wednesday appointed six members to Public Service Commission (PSC) for J&K paving way to fill up the gazetted vacancies in various departments.

“The Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint the six persons as members of the Public Service Commission for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads a GAD order.

As per the order, “IPS Director General, Prosecution, J&K, Ahfadul Mujtaba, retired Development Commissioner (works), Syed Iqbal Aga, retired District and Sessions Judge, Subash Gupta, Chief Engineer, Public Works (R&B), Jammu, Des Raj, Retired IFS Sameer Bharti and retired Associate rofessor (Mathematics), Higher Education Department, Showkat Ahmed Zargar” have been appointed as members.

“These persons will hold the position of Members, Public Service Commission, till they attain the age of sixty-two years. Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume the office,” the order reads.

Earlier, the government had appointed retired IAS officer BR Sharma as Chairman PSC in May 2020.