Govt asks employees to use Aarogya Setu mobile app

General Administration Department (GAD) has mandated the use of Aarogya Setu mobile app by all Government employees in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an order, all administrative secretaries, heads of the departments and head of offices have been directed to ensure use of the app by Government servants.

This mobile app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, to contain spread of Covid-19.

“Before starting for office, user must review his/her status on the app. In case the app shows a message that he/she has a moderate or high risk calculated on the bases of blue-tooth proximity (recent contact with infected person) he/she should not come to office and self isolate for 14 days or till the status becomes safe or low risk,” the employees have been told.