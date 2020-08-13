Govt asks officers to attend I-Day function

The General Administration Department (GAD) has directed all the officers above the rank of under secretaries in the Union Territory to attend the I-Day function at Jammu and Srinagar.

“Independence Day is an important national event celebrated on August 15 each year. It is the duty of every

government servant to attend the function which commemorates an important turning point in the history of our nation,” the GAD order reads.

As per the order, all the officers above the rank of Under Secretary at Srinagar and Jammu have been directed to attend the main function at SK Cricket Stadium, Sonawar, Srinagar, and Parade Ground, Jammu respectively.

“Any absence will be with prior permission of their immediate superior,” the order reads.

All the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, Managing Directors Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings have been requested to ensure that “all officers working under their administrative control in Srinagar and Jammu attend the function at their respective places”.

The Managing Director, J&K Road Transport Corporation Limited and the Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation Limited have been asked to ensure transportation facility for the employees of moving departments at Srinagar.