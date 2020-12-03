Govt begins preparations for introduction of COVID vaccine in J&K

With the constitution of 12-member Block Level Task Forces, J&K Government has begun preparation for introduction of COVID-19 vaccine in the Union Territory

In this regard, the Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi accorded sanction to the constitution of Block Level Task Force for each block for monitoring the planning and ensuring smooth implementation of various preparatory activities related to the introduction of COVID-19 vaccine in J&K.

Headed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) as chairman, the committee will have BDC chairman, Block Development Officer, Block Medical Officer (as convenor), Child Development Project officer, Zonal Educational Officer, representatives of Public Works Department, representatives of Animal Husbandry Department, representative of National Cadet Corps (NCC), representative of Nehru Youva Kendra Sangathan, representatives of National Service Scheme (NSS), and NGO working in the health sector as members.

This committee will monitor progress of data-base of beneficiaries to be shared with the district for upload on CO-WIN software, to ensure training of all concerned human resources on C-WIN software, to plan and map vaccine sessions where health care workers will be vaccinated during phase-I of covid-19 vaccine roll out.

In this exercise, they will involve all relevant departments including ICDS, PRIs and key immunization partners such as UNICEF, WHO, Rotary International, RMNCH+A lead partners, Civil Society Organizations, Non-Government Organizations at block level.

They have to identify vaccinators across government and private sectors so as to minimize disruption of routine immunization services while introducing COVID-19 vaccine and to map human resources across departments that could be deployed for vaccination sessions for verification of beneficiaries, crowd management and overall coordination at the session site.

On availability of vaccine, this committee will have to monitor the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine in the blocks for progress made and resolve bottlenecks and to assess requirements of human resource and infrastructure including vehicles if needed from the district and/or other departments for implementation and monitoring.