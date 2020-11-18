Govt changes Class-IV Recruitment Rules

Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has directed that sub-rule (5) of rule 5 of Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020 issued vide notification SO 184 dated 4th of June 2020, shall be substituted by the sub-rule namely: “Candidates will be required to indicate their order of preference for allotment against all UT, Divisional and District Cadre vacancies at the time of application or as and when considered appropriate by the Board.”

According to a notification issued here today in this regard, the sub-rule has been substituted under the direction of LG in exercise of powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution read with section 15 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act, 2010.