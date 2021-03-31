'Govt committed to welfare of ex-servicemen'

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the J&K government was committed toward the welfare of ex-servicemen and their family members.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with a delegation of ex-servicemen comprising Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta and Brig (Retd) Harcharan Singh who called him here at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, the Lt Governor said that every effort would be made to safeguard their interests and redress their genuine grievances.

LG Sinha lauded the Army personnel for their dedicated services to providing a safe and secure environment for the people. Earlier, Gupta and Singh apprised LG Sinha about the various welfare issues of ex-servicemen pertaining to formation of Ministry of Sainik Welfare Department, jobs to families of slain soldiers, exgratia grant to families of battle casualties, reservation for ex-servicemen in government jobs, reservation in belt forces and special recruitment drive for wards of ex-servicemen in Army and CAPF.