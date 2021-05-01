Govt dismisses teacher 'in the interest of security of state'

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday dismissed from service a teacher “in the interest of the security of the state”.

The dismissal order of the teacher was issued by General Administration Department (GAD) in terms of sub clause (c) of the proviso to clause 2 of Article 311 of Constitution of India.

“The Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses the services of Idrees Jan, teacher government middle school Kralpora with immediate effect,” the order reads.

The orders comes weeks after the J&K government constituted a task force headed by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam to scrutinize and recommend cases of such civil and police officials for dismissal of their services who are found involved in “anti-national activities” which include “supporting, harbouring militancy, supporting their acts, posing a threat to integrity and security of the state”.

The committee headed by Chief Secretary has its members Administrative Secretary, Home, Director General of Police, Administrative Secretary, GAD, Additional Director General of Police, CID and Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available, that the activities of Idrees Jan, are such as to warrant his dismissal from services,” the GAD order reads.

The order states that the J&K LG is satisfied under sub clause (c) of the proviso to clause 2 of Article 311 of constitution of India that “in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Idrees Jan, teacher Government Middle School, Kralpora, Kupwara”.