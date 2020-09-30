Govt extends 3G-4G internet ban in J&K

The J&K administration has extended the ban on 3G-4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir till October 21 except Ganderbal and Udhampur districts where trial-based 4G services have been restored last month.

The order was issued by the Home Department “after reviewing the situation with the security agencies and their ground assessment with regard to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.”

In the, the department mentioned “the misuse of data services by militant organizations, their sympathizers

(OGW) and anti-national elements for facilitating militant infiltration from across the border, reactivating the cadre through fresh recruitment of youth, coordinating and scaling up militant acts by communicating effectively with the OGWs and handlers from across the border through use of encrypted messaging and VOIP services.”

The order said: “During the last fortnight, there have been a number of militancy incidents and recovery of huge cache of arms/ammunition and apprehending disruption to public order, with the larger aim of causing disaffection and discontent against the State, the mobile data services had to be completely suspended, though for limited durations, in some areas of the Kashmir Valley.”

“The situation requires close monitoring including in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur. Hence, the directions issued on September 8 shall continue to remain in force till October 21 unless modified,” the order said. Internet was shut alongwith telephones across J&K on August 5, 2019, when the government of India abrogated the special constitutional position of the region. Low speed 2G internet was restored after six months in January 2020.