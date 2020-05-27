Govt extends 4G internet ban in J&K

The Government today extended 4G mobile internet ban till June 17 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Internet was banned in Jammu and Kashmir together with phone connectivity on August 5, 2019, when the Government of India stripped the State of its special Constitutional position. Thereafter phones were restored in a phased manner and low-speed 2G internet was resumed on January 25, 2020. High-speed 4G internet is still banned in J&K.

“Reports suggest rise in infiltration of militants during the coming weeks due to the onset of summer and melting of snow, which get facilitated though use of voice in Internet Protocol (VOIP) and encrypted mobile communications, being used by the operatives/anti-national elements to communicate with their handlers from across the border,” the order of Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, reads.

Kabra maintained that internet speed restrictions have not posed any hindrance to COVID19 control measures, or assessing online educational contents or carrying out business activities.

“In view of security scenario, the report of law enforcement agencies inter-alia bringing out the necessity of speed related restriction on mobile data services to prevent its misuse. Hence, the decision was taken to continue restrictions till June 17.”

The Home Department has cited “misuse of data services by anti-nationals for mobilizing the crowds and creating law and order situation.” According to the order, multiple instances of militancy related acts like attacks on security forces and attempt to encourage militancy by uploading provocative videos was a reason of continuing 2G mobile internet services in J&K.