Govt extends last date for filing annual GST return by 3 months

Representational Pic

The government has extended the last date for filing annual GST return for financial year 2018-19 by three months till September 2020.

In another trade friendly move, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has also extended the validity of e-way bills that were generated on or before March 24, and had expiry between March 20 and April 15, 2020.

A notification has been issued to extend the time limit for furnishing of annual (goods and services tax) return and reconciliation statement for the financial year 2018-19 till September 30, 2020, CBIC said in a tweet.

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said, “With most part of the country under lockdown or partial lockdown, it would have been difficult for the industry to meet the timeline of June end. The extension provides much-needed relief to the industry and demonstrates the accommodative stance of the government.”

A nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus was imposed on March 25, which has now been extended till May 17.

Last month, CBIC had extended the validity of e-way bills generated on or before March 24, and had expiry between March 20 and April 15, till April 30. In view of the extension of lockdown and helping industry which has goods stuck in transit, the validity has now been extended till May 31.

