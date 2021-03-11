Govt finalises e-office system for paperless functioning

To adopt best practices aimed at improving the efficiency in disposal of official business in-line with the spirit of Digital India, the Administrative Council under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the adoption of e-office system in all administrative departments of Civil Secretariat and Move Offices outside Civil Secretariat.

The time-bound roll out of e-office in Government offices at an estimated cost of Rs. 67.62 crore will be a step towards the introduction of paperless office, besides saving on the cost of shifting official records twice a year between both the Secretariats at Jammu and Srinagar and avoiding wear and tear as well as the loss of official records during transportation. Further, the establishment of DR site outside J&K will ensure safe custody and retrieval of data in the events of unforeseen disasters.

The shift to e-office will bring a considerable improvement in the pace of disposal of official business and establish accountability through monitorable statistics of file movement, thereby improving public service delivery. The project entails setting up wired LAN for Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Srinagar for providing high speed and uninterrupted connectivity, setting up of dedicated 2 Gbps internet lease line for both Secretariats for providing 100% uptime, setting up of MPLS network for e-Office to create a secure Wide Area Network (WAN), providing gap infrastructure, setting up of dedicated near data centre in Srinagar to provide zero downtime experience to e-Office users in Srinagar in the rare event of loss of connectivity, and handholding and training of officers/officials.