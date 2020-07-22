Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: July 23, 2020, 12:48 AM

Govt gunman-turned-cop shot dead in Anantnag

Representational Pic

Gunmen on Wednesday shot dead a former government gunman-turned-policeman in Furah village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police official said that militants fired upon Abdul Rashid Dar, 58, near his house at Furah village of Mir Bazar in police jurisdiction of Kulgam.

He was immediately shifted to GMC Anantnag.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Majeed Mehrab, said, “Dar was brought dead to the hospital. He had received bullets in his chest and abdomen.”

Dar, a former counter-insurgent, a source said, was now working as a follower in armed police.

Soon after the attack, security forces and police cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the assailants.

Police in its official handout said that one person has been shot dead.

