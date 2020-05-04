Govt imposes night curfew across J&K

Government has imposed night curfew across Jammu and Kashmir, exempting medical emergencies, to contain Covid19 in the Union Territory.

Government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted: “Prohibitions (Curfew) on movement in ALL areas between 7 PM and 7 AM. No movement without passes. Medical emergencies exempted (Sic).”

District Magistrate Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, also ordered that the activities between 7 pm and 7 am are not permitted without passes from the DM office.

However, the medical emergency services have been exempted from the prohibition orders. This order was issued on the bases of Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam’s directions on permissible and non-permissible activities during the lockdown period extended till May 17 under third phase.