Govt indecisive on preponing of 10th, 12th class exams

The J&K government on Sunday said that nothing has been finalized as of now about preponing of 10th and 12th class exams.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) K K Sharma said it was a delicate issue and a balanced decision was to be taken keeping in view the interest of students. “Nothing so far has been finalized on advancing the class 10th and 12th examinations,” he said, adding that whatever will be decided, it will be in the interest of students. “We are also thinking about the students and their convenience.”

The Advisor said that the chairman J&K Board has discussed the matter with the government and they are also looking into it keeping in view the interest of students.

As already reported, earlier, the government had decided to prepone the 10th and 12th class annual examinations in view of Panchayat elections which are likely to commence from the first week of December. In this connection, a meeting had been convened wherein JK Board was asked to submit proposal to reschedule the exam in view of the upcoming Panchayat elections.

“It is not only about the conduct of exams but JK board has to think about other issues related to the exams which need to be worked out as well,” the Advisor said.

Meanwhile, students have strongly come out against any plan to prepone their exam. Greater Kashmir received calls and emails from students complaining that any plan to prepone the exam would mar their academic career.

“We do not demand mass promotion. Only thing is we want exams to be held after 15 November. Holding elections at the cost of students’ career is sheer injustice,” a student said.