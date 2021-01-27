Govt initiates process to broaden subject choice at school level

J&K government has initiated process for working out modalities to “broaden the choice of subjects” in the schools in line with the 2020 New Education Policy.

The NEP 2020 launched by government of India envisages new school education system of 5+3+3+4.

Under the new system, the main focus will be to shift the students to a multidisciplinary subject system where they will have access to a variety of subject combinations which they can choose as per their skill and interest areas.

“Instead of being strictly divided into arts, science and commerce stream, the students will have open choice to choose subjects. This will help the students to have basic concepts about the subjects from early stages,” the official said.

Already, the J&K government has constituted a high level committee to frame guidelines for rationalization and introduction of new subjects in government Higher Secondary Schools (HSS) in J&K.

The committee, as per an order, will frame guidelines for introduction of subjects in light of the provisions of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. “The committee will also examine rationalization of subjects already introduced in government schools of J&K UT and come up with proposal for introduction of subjects in the government schools of J&K.”

The committee will submit its report within 15 days to the administrative department.

An official said under the new system of education (5+3+3+4) school children will spend five years in the foundational stage, three years each in the preparatory and middle stage and four years in the secondary stage.

“As per the new system, we will have four years in higher secondary level instead of previous 10+2 system. Now the senior secondary phase will be counted from class 9th,” an official said.

The official said, the division of stages has been made in line with the kind of cognitive development stages that any school child goes through from the early childhood stages to secondary level of school.

“Under the new system, the government will try to introduce more subjects for the students at early school level. But it has to be taken care that it should not overburden the students,” the official said.

He said the students will have specialization in any particular subjects from 9th class which is not in vogue under the existing education system.

“With the introduction of new subjects, focus will be laid to end the rote and exam oriented learning system. Students will be trained to understand the basic core concepts of the subject,” the official said, adding that the process needs thorough deliberations to frame a policy wherein the subjects which are prescribed for two years of higher secondary level will be divided in to four year system.