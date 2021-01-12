Govt issues guidelines for transfers of teachers

The J&K government has issued instructions for transfers in the school education department to streamline the availability of teachers.

The move has come after complaints about the disproportionate Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) and non-availability of subject specific teachers in schools.

The circular issued by the administrative secretary school education department states that the tentative list of transfers will be prepared subject wise, cadre wise so that no school should have surplus teachers in the same subject.

“It will be desirable to have a good number of ladies teachers in all schools. Over and above, all vacancies must be put up on the website of SED, DSEJ and DSEK and on the school website, if maintained, to facilitate their choice,” the circular reads.

As per the circular, the requests of teachers posted at one place for over seven years or in the category of hard area, very hard area, disability based and spouse request for transfer will be considered favourably.

The government has issued the guidelines after receiving a large number of representation from teachers for their transfers.

“It is deemed proper to issue the guidelines for considering the genuine request of all the concerned in a given time frame. Accordingly, both the directorates are instructed to initiate transfer drive 2021 as per transfer policy 2015 and subsequent order of GAD,” the circular reads.

As per the guidelines issued to implement the transfer policy, the teachers with 40 percent disability will be considered on first priority to be transferred against the available vacancy.

“Second priority will be for spouses posted in Central, State government departments, PSUs and autonomous bodies of central and state government,” the circular reads, adding that the third priority will be for teachers having extreme health conditions endangering their life.

“However, a medical certificate from the Medical Board in prescribed performa will be considered. Any disease declared by the medical board to life endangering will be considered,” the circular reads.

The fourth and priority will be those teachers posted in very hard areas, hard areas and may be considered as per their tenure in that post.

“The sixth priority will be those teachers seeking transfer on marriage grounds,” reads the circular.

The guidelines state that the requests of the other teachers will be dealt as per their station seniority.

“In case of any teacher’s safety and security, certified by ADG (Security/CID), it will be considered on top priority,” the circular reads.

The government has stated that the guidelines of GAD 2020 and transfer guideline of teachers 2015 will be guiding principles in this regard.

Moreover, application and representation from teachers, lecturers, ZEOs can be made to the director till January 30 in format devised by the department.

The guidelines state that in case of director Kashmir and director Jammu, all the cases will be processed from February 01 to 15.

“The tentative list will be placed on the website on February 16 for one week. The final list will be prepared, however, individual orders will be issued as per final list,” the circular reads.

Those who are not able to get transfer as per their request may be permitted to seek transfer again for the resultant vacancies after publication of the first transfer list, the circular reads.