Govt lifts majority of COVID-related restrictions

After decline in COVID19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration has ordered lifting of pandemic related restrictions and re-categorized all districts of J&K as ‘green zones’.

An order by the department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction said: “All activities shall be allowed to resume in the UT w.e.f. Ist February 2021, outside the containment zones, till further orders.”

The activities to be resumed include opening of schools, colleges, higher educational institutions, technical/skill institutions as per SOPs.

Apart from education institutes, swimming pools, operation of sports stadia, sports activities, exhibitions, cinemas, theatres, multiplexes, social, political, religious functions, etc shall also resume their activities. All restaurants, including those in hotels, can operate for home delivery, takeaway and dining-in at 100 percent capacity in J&K.

The ceiling on the number of pilgrims permitted to visit Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Katra has been revised to 25000.

No DCs or any subordinate magistrate shall impose any local lockdown, outside notified Containment Zones, without prior consultation with the State Executive Committee, which shall, if required, convey its decision only after consulting the MHA, the order says.

The DCs shall keep focus on weekly positively rates, including random sampling in schools. They shall keep focus on weekly positively rates, including random sampling in schools.

As per the order 100% COVID-19 antigen testing of all incoming passengers by Air/Rail/Road and Quarantine Procedures shall be followed.

Meanwhile, in another circular, the J&K government has categorized all districts of J&K as green zones.

Citing the “trend in new cases” particularly the recent fall in new cases, the circular says that all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir provinces will fall under ‘Green Zone’ category. However, it mentions Lakhanpur containment zone on NH-44 with a buffer of 500 meters radius and Jawahar Tunnel area, on either sides as ‘Red Zone’ demarcated areas.

“The categorization of districts into Red and Green Zones/Districts will be followed for the purposes of implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts as per separate directives issued by State Executive Committee (SEC).”

The classification of the districts, as per the circular, will be reviewed periodically and any further modifications will be made by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, it says.