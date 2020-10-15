Govt makes observance of calendar mandatory for effecting transfers

Government today ordered that transfers of its employees from “now onwards shall be made in the first month (April) of the financial year”. However, teaching staff and transfers to Ladakh region have been exempted from the order.

Invoking transfer policy notified way back on 28.7.2010 in J&K, the government ordered strict observance of the calendar for transfers given under it.

“The notification of the calendar envisaged under the policy was made with the intent to ensure that the transfers are limited to a particular period of the financial year so that minimum dislocations occur during the financial year which would ensure better outcomes in the implementation of various government schemes and policies.

“The calendar is mandatorily to be followed while effecting the transfers of government employees,” it said.

An order issued in this regard vide No.948-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 15.10.2020 read: “It is hereby ordered that the transfers from now onwards shall strictly be made only within the period notified in the calendar appearing in Para-B of the Transfer Policy notified vide Government Order No. 861-GAD of 2010 dated 28.07.2010.”

It further said that “any transfer which is required to be effected on administrative grounds beyond the notified calendar, shall be effected only with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.”

Pertinently, the policy notified in 2010 envisages the calendar for the transfer as under: “Transfers shall ordinarily be ordered in the first month of the financial year i.e. in April every year excluding the transfer of the teaching staff and transfers to Ladakh region.

Transfers of teaching staff shall be considered at the close of the academic session and must be avoided during the academic session.”

The order issued today reads: “It has been observed that the practice of effecting transfers throughout the year is adversely affecting the implementation of schemes and policies of the government.”

Meanwhile, sources said that Finance Department has issued a circular ordering all the Head of Departments under its control that no transfer of officers be ordered at any level in any wing till further communication.