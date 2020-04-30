Govt makes recruitment rules for J&K revenue service

Jammu and Kashmir Revenue Department has sanctioned “total strength of Tehsildars or equivalent” to 260 posts in the Union Territory.

An order issued in this regard said: “The Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu made rules with regard to Jammu and Kashmir Revenue (Gazetted) service Recruitment Rules, 2020 and they will come in force from the date of their publication in the official gazette.

“The Revenue Department has sanctioned strength of 226 Tehsildars or equivalent under the pay scale (level-8) Rs 47600 to 151100. And, 23 posts reserved under 10 percent reservation for deputation, and 11 posts reserved for leave reserve five percent. A total of 260 Tehsildar/equivalent posts have been reserved across J&K,” it said.

Defining method of recruitment, the Revenue Department has stated that “50 percent of direct recruitment from the Junior Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) with graduation from recognized university or institution for the post of Tehsildar and equivalent in pay-scale i.e. (level-8) Rs 47600 to 151100.

“Similarly, 50 percent by promotion from the Naib-Tehsildar having at least five years substantive service as such and having qualified or passed Revenue Services Executive Examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.”