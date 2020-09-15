Govt mulls Panchayat, BDC polls on vacant seats

Government has constituted one apex-level and two divisional-level committees to conduct ground assessment for holding elections to the vacant Panchayat seats and Block Development Councils in Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex committee will draw a roadmap and prepare a detailed schedule for elections to vacant Panchayat and BDC seats across the Union Territory, a GAD order said.

It will do the exercise on the basis of inputs to be provided by the divisional level committees.

On the basis of assessment of manpower, security, logistics, transport, equipment and all other requirements, the divisional-level committees will submit “outline of the possibilities and constraints to the apex-level committee for holding these elections”.

The committees will submit their report to the government on 28 September 2020, the order said.

Both committees will be served by the department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

According to the GAD order, the apex committee will be headed by Principal Secretary, Shaleen Kabra as chairman along with six other members: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, Additional Director General of Police (CID), J&K, Commissioner Secretary Transport Department, and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/Jammu. “Any other member may be co-opted by the committee.”