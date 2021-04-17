Govt panel to ensure adequate supply of medical oxygen

The J&K government on Saturday constituted a 12-member committee to ensure adequate supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals to meet the requirements of Covid-19 patients.

As per a GAD order, the committee will be headed by the Principal Secretary to the Government Industries and Commerce department and will have 11 members.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee to ensure adequate and timely supplying of medical oxygen to all hospitals to meet the requirements of Covid-19 patients in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read the GAD order no 341 issued by the Commissioner Secretary to the government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

As per the order, the committee will comprise Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department as chairman while its members will be Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Director SKIMS, Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu, Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar, Director, NHM J&K, Director Industries & Commerce Jammu, Director Industries & Commerce Kashmir, Director, Health & Family Welfare, J&K, Director Health Services Jammu and Director Health Services Kashmir.

The terms of reference of the committee, as per the order, will be to meet frequently and make necessary arrangements for ensuring regular and adequate supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals to meet any current and future needs and to ensure adequate stocking of medical oxygen, wherever necessary. “The committee shall be serviced by the Industries & Commerce department,” the order reads.