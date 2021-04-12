Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 12:36 AM

Govt prohibits unapproved tours by officials out of J&K

SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 12:36 AM

The government has issued strict orders against the unapproved tours by senior officials outside J&K.

A senior official told the Greater Kashmir that the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has taken strict note of the issue following which directions were issued barring unapproved visits of senior officials outside J&K.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Motorcyclist killed in road accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora

File Photo

One way LMV traffic from Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow 

File Photo

Online registration for 56-day Amarnath Yatra-2021 to begin on April 15

GK File/Mubashir Khan

LG directs admin to facilitate Ramadhan prayers during night curfew in J&K

“The senior officials have been directed not to leave their respective headquarters,” the official said, claiming that the fresh directions might have been issued in view of holidays to make sure the officials remain within J&K.

An order has been issued by the Finance Department following directions from the higher authorities, which stated that all senior officials in the secretariat like Administrative Secretaries, Special Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Directors (Finance/Planning) etc. shall not proceed on tours outside the headquarters or outside the Union Territory except for day-visit within J&K.

These directions, according to an official, were issued in view of the commencement of the new financial year and the urgent need to begin fresh works/issue fresh sanctions, and the impending darbar move at the end of April was cited as one of the reasons behind the prohibition on tours by senior officials.

Latest News

CAT quashes selection list of police Sub-Inspectors

Aman Farooq/GK

J&K reports 991 new COVID cases

Traffic jams on highway

SC dismisses plea against holy Quran, imposes Rs 50K cost

“This (direction) shall be followed scrupulously. Further, no visit to Delhi or other places outside the UT shall be approved. The visits may be approved, only in exceptional circumstances for at most a day, by the Chief Secretary,” the order issued by the Finance Department reads.

Related News