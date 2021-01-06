Govt relaxes transfer policy

Jammu and Kashmir government has notified a relaxation in the transfer policy for its employees.

An order issued by the GAD reads: “In view of the need to effect the transfers/postings of Government employees in the interest of administration, necessitated either on account of urgency involved or their stay beyond the prescribed period, there shall be a relaxation of Government Order No. 948-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 15.10.2020.”

“During the period of relaxation, the Competent Authority as per Transaction of Business Rules of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, shall effect transfers till 31 January, 2021, subsequent whereof, the restrictions imposed vide Government Order ibid shall resume.” “It is further ordered that such transfers/postings shall be effected in a manner that these are restricted to 15%, ensuring further that the employees having the maximum tenure are considered for transfer in the first instance and the others thereafter.”