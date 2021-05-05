Govt releases special scale to 39 KAS officers

The government on Wednesday released Special Scale (non-functional) to 39 KAS officers and Selection grade (non functional) to 37 KAS officers.

As per GAD order no 412, in terms of Non-Functional (Monetary) Scheme (NFS) notified vide SRO-198 dated April 25, 2018, sanction was accorded to the release of Selection Grade (Non-functional) of Rs. 15,600-39,100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 7600 [now revised to Level 12 (Rs. 78800-209200)] of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in favour of 28 officers with effect from January 1, 2021.

These officers included Kewal Kumar, Farukh Qazi, Sohan Lal, Joginder Singh Jasrotia, Vivek Modi, Vinay Samotra, Pankaj Bhagotra, Sanjay Kumar Bhat, Rajesh Lakhan, Mohammad Alyas Khan, Kamlesh Rani, Bharti Sharma, Amar Jyoti Raina, Shashi Bala, Syed Ahmad Kataria, Umar Shafi Pandit, Aziz Ahmad Rather, Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, Waseem Raja, Udham Dass, Rakesh Dubey, Tariq Hussain, Ramkesh Sharma, Vikar Ahmad Giri, Sonam Norbo, Vivek Phonsa, Mamta Devi and Abdul Rashid Dass.

Through a separate GAD order No 413, Selection grade (non-functional) was released to nine KAS officers.

“In terms of Non-Functional (Monetary) Scheme (NFS) notified vide SRO-198 dated April 25, 2018, sanction is hereby accorded to the release of Selection Grade (Non-functional) of Rs. 15,600-39,100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 7600 [now revised to Level 12 (Rs. 78800-209200)] of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in favour of these officers with effect from the dates specified,” the order read.

As per order Nagendra Singh Jamwal will get the Selection grade notionally w.e.f., 1.7.2014 and on regular basis w.e.f 1.4.2018, Rajinder Singh will get notionally w.e.f 1.1.2015 and on regular basis w.e.f 1.4.2018, Subash Chander Dogra will get notionally w.e.f 1.1.2017 and on regular basis w.e.f 1.4.2018 4, Tsering Mutup will get notionally w.e.f 1.1.2017 and on regular basis w.e.f 1.4.2018, Sushil Kumar Atri will get notionally w.e.f. 1.1.2017 and on regular basis w.e.f 1.4.2018 to 14.5.2019 i.e. the date of his death, Vijay Kumar will get it w.e.f., 1.1.2020, Khalid Hussain from 1.1.2020, Mohammad Akbar Bhat from 1.1.2020 and Manzoor Ahmad 1.1.2020 to 31.3.2020 i.e. the date of his retirement.

Through a separate order, Special Scale (non-functional) was released to 39 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service.

“In terms of Non-Functional (Monetary) Scheme (NFS) notified vide SRO-198 dated 25.04.2018, sanction is hereby accorded to the release of the Special Scale (Non-functional) of Rs. 37,400-67,000 with Grade Pay of Rs. 8700 [now revised to Level 13 (Rs. 123100-215900)] of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, in favour of these officers with effect from the dates specified,” read the GAD order No 414. The officers included Nagendra Singh Jamwal who will get it w.e.f.,1.7.2018, Rajinder Singh who will get it w.e.f., 1.1.2019, Jahangir Hashmi, Vaibhav Kohli, Shahida Parveen, Zeenat Ara, Duni Chand Bhatti, Tazayun Mukhtar, Rakesh Kumar, Dr Sunil Sharma, Dr Zahoor Ahmad Magray, Syed Sajad Qadri, Sonali Arun Gupta, Atul Gupta, Ritu Mahajan, Mohammad Anwar Banday, Dr. Mohammad Tanwir, Rakesh Kumar, Suresh Chander, Parveen Kumar, Rajeshwar Singh Charak, Kanchan Bala, Tsering Paldan, Sat Paul Bavouria, Kuldip Kumar Sepolia, Mohammad Ashraf Dhobi, Jagdish Chander, Abdul Rashid Bhat, Zubair Hussain Shah, Subash Chander Dogra, Sudershan Kumar, Kewal Krishan, Irshad Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad, Zaffar Shawl, Tsering Mutup, Sunil Kumar, Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad and Ashok Kumar Dogra. They all will get it with effect from January 1, 2021.