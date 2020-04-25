Govt revokes detention orders of Yasin Khan, 27 others

J&K government has revoked PSA detention orders of 28 persons lodged in different prisons, and ordered release of two convicts on parole.

Among those whose PSA orders have been revoked include businessman and head of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturing Federation (KTMF), Muhammad Yasin Khan.

Khan along with about 500 other persons was booked under PSA soon after Article 370 was abrogated and erstwhile JK state bifurcated into two UTs.

Home Department officials here said that PSA orders of 28 persons were revoked on Friday evening. “Among them 22 are lodged in different jails of UP and Haryana,” a senior Home Department official told Greater Kashmir. “Six were detained in Central Jail Srinagar.”

The official said that two convicts who were imprisoned at Central Jail Srinagar had also been given parole.

Sources in Prisons Department here said that all the six detainees whose PSA orders were revoked were released from the Srinagar Central Jail. “Besides, two convicts were also released.”

This is the second time in last fortnight when JK government ordered release of PSA detainees from outside jails.

Meanwhile, the family members of the detainees lodged outside J&K in different jails of the country have reiterated their appeal to the authorities to release their kin.

“Our anxieties have grown post coronavirus outbreak. We fear for the health and safety of our kin lodged in various jails across the country and we demand their immediate release,” the families said.

The release of detainees in J&K started after the Supreme Court on March 23 directed all states/UTs to form high powered committees which would recommend the release of prisoners to decongest the jails.

In J&K on April 1, a three-member high powered committee passed directions for the release of jail inmates except those involved in militancy related cases to decongest the prisons in the Union Territory.