Govt seeks details of appointments made under SRO-202

Government has asked departments to furnish details of individuals appointed under SRO-202, amid growing demand for its revocation.

As per a communication issued by General Administration Department, the administrative secretary of Industries and Commerce and other departments have been requested to furnish year-wise details of appointments made under SRO-202 of 2015.

“The information was sought from them within a day,” reads the communication to the department heads asking them to submit details in proper format.

Pertinently, the government had constituted a high level committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, to examine the SRO-202 after educated unemployed youth and as also the employees expressed resentment against the policy terming it discriminatory.

The committee had to suggest a comprehensive approach with regard to SRO-202. However, it has not submitted any report, so far, an official said.

President, Civil Secretariat Non-Gazetted Employees’ Union, Rauf Ahmed Bhat termed the SRO-202 as a “failed laboratory test”.

“Hope this time concrete steps are taken as per expectations,” he said.

“Both employed and aspirants have to face the brunt of SRO- 202. Although, Government has agreed in principle to take a review on this SRO and has framed a high level committee to examine the issue, but unfortunately the said Committee has not come to any conclusion yet,” Civil Secretariat Non-Gazetted Employees Union, President, Rauf Ahmed Bhat said.

Bhat said: “The aspirants of Jammu and Kashmir are waiting desperately for the Committees report. CSNGEU has time and again cleared its stand that this SRO is discriminatory.”

Meanwhile, Employees Joint Action Committee (R), President Babu Hussain Malik has also appealed the Government to revoke the SRO-202 because of being a “discriminatory recruitment policy”.