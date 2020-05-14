Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 15, 2020, 12:04 AM

Govt sets up ANTF in J&K

Creation of force will help fight drug menace in UT: DGP
Representational Pic


In a major decision, the government has set up an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) to control the growing menace and smuggling of narcotic substances in J&K. The ANTF will work under the overall supervision and control of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Crime, Jammu and Kashmir.

The ANTF will have strength of 100 police personnel including one SSP, two Deputy Superintendents of Police, nine Inspectors, 18 Sub Inspectors, 18 Assistant Sub Inspectors and 52 Selection Grade/Constables.

The government has accorded sanction to transfer of these posts from the erstwhile Anti-Hijacking Units to the ANTF. However, it has ordered that while effecting transfers/posting it shall be ensured that 50 percent of sub-Inspectors to be posted to ANTF shall be direct recruits.

Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh has meanwhile thanked the Lt Governor G C Murmu and his administration for this step, a police handout said.

Singh in the statement said that the creation of force on police proposal will help fight the drug menace in the UT.

He said the force will be yet another special wing within the police department to deal with crimes related to drugs and their trafficking.

