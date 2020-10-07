Govt terminates MD JKSDM

The Government has terminated the services of Dr Peer Ghulam Nabi as Mission Director, Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission (JKSDM).

“The engagement of Dr Peer Ghulam Nabi as ex-officio Mission Director J&K Skill Development Mission ordered vide Government Order No. 1204-GAD of 2017 dated 19-9-2017 has been terminated with immediate effect,” the order read. Director Skill Development J&K Sajad Hussain Ganai will hold the charge of Mission Director J&K Skill Development Mission in addition to his own duties till further orders.