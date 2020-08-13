Govt to engage 200 nursing orderlies on 'outsourcing basis'

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has accorded sanction to the engagement of 200 nursing orderlies on “outsourcing basis” for GMC Jammu and Srinagar and their associated hospitals to meet the shortage of lower staff being felt in these healthcare institutions amid pandemic.

“The outsourcing arrangement of nursing orderlies will be made for a period of six months or till the posts are filled up through the selection agencies whichever is earlier,” reads a Health and Medical Education Department order.

The decision was taken by the Government after the demand was projected by the respective Principals of GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu.

On 8 August 2020, the newly appointed Lt Governor had visited the SMHS Hospital, Srinagar where the Principal GMC Srinagar highlighted the need for engagement of nursing orderlies against available vacancies to address the shortage of the Class-IV staff in the GMC Srinagar and its associated hospitals.

The Principal GMC Srinagar had also submitted a proposal for engaging 100 nursing orderlies on outsource basis. Similar proposal was submitted by the Principal, GMC Jammu seeking engagement of 100 nursing orderlies on outsource basis to deal with pandemic.

Both the proposals were examined by the Health and Medical Education Department. “It was found that such engagements against the available vacancies can be made on outsourcing basis at the rate as are being provided by the National Health Mission (NHM), Jammu and Kashmir i.e. Rs 9527 per month to a person,” the order said.

Since the proposal involves financial implications, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo in his order said: “The matter was placed before the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha who has approved the engagement of 100 Nursing Orderlies each for the Government Medical Colleges, Jammu and Srinagar i.e. total 200 NOs on outsourcing basis.”

The nursing orderlies will be engaged through NHM on the prescribed rates being provided the Mission in such cases, the order reads.