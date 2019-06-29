Govt to ensure availability of quality food to yatris

To ensure quality and hygienic food to yatris during the Amarnath yatra starting from July 1, the drugs and food control department will conduct surprise checking of the food establishments at the base camp Baltal during the pilgrimage.

Commissioner food and drugs administration Vinod Sharma along with Controller drugs LatikaKhajuria and other officials on Saturday visited Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district to review the arrangements including availability of medicines for the pilgrims.

The Commissioner was told that Mobile Food Testing Laboratories have been placed at Baltal and Pahalgam to conduct preliminary analysis of the food products served to yatris.

An official said that the directions were passed to field staff to conduct surprise inspection of various langars (community kitchens), food establishments, restaurants and shops at base camp Baltal to ensure the quality food to the yatris.

“During yatra period we will inspect langars, monitor hygiene, sanitation and other requirements needed under the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act -2006,” food safety officer Kangan, Fayaz Ahmed told Greater Kashmir.