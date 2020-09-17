Govt to utilise Rs 368 cr WB fund for upgrading critical care facilities in JK

Govt will utilise Rs 368 crore World Bank fund to upgrade the critical care facilities and augment medical oxygen supplies in health care units across J&K.

The USD 50 million (approximately Rs 368 crore) fund is part of USD 250 million assistance sanctioned by WB for Jhelum Tawi River Recovery Project post 2014 floods. The JTFRP is being implemented by JK Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), which is the Project Management Unit of the WB funded project.

The Rs 368 crore funding, according to officials, is meant to upgrade the operational facilities in healthcare units.

“There is a proposal to procure 60 critical care ambulances, installing high flow oxygen devices, oxygen concentrators, infusion pumps, Doppler machines, operation tables, hydraulic operation tables, state of the art ultrasonic equipment, CT scans, cardiac monitors, etc. to upgrade our health care facilities,” said an official.

He said that in view of the pandemic, JTFRP approached the World Bank through the department of Economic Affairs (GoI) seeking its approval for using USD 50 million for upgrading the healthcare infrastructure.

“It was after hectic deliberations and due support from all the quarters in the government that the World Bank approved it,” he said.

When contacted Chief Executive Officer, JKERA/JTFRP, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said funding from the World Bank will help augment the facilities for COVID response. “Besides strengthening our COVID response, the existing resource will be reinforced to provide health care facilities to people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation has been incorporated as Project Implementation Unit for implementation of this component of World Bank funding by the PMU (JKERA)/JTFRP.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Managing Director, JKMSCL Dr Yashpal Sharma said: “The WB funded project will go a long way in augmenting existing healthcare facilities in district hospitals, sub-districts and CHCs.”

Pertinently, one of its components of JTFRP is ‘Contingent Emergency Response’ which is meant for providing immediate response during any crisis or emergency in J&K.

This component came into effect only during the prevailing situation due to global pandemic when the National Disaster Management Act was invoked to deal with the humanitarian crisis emerging out of the spread of covid19.

It was following the request of Government of Jammu & Kashmir and GoI that World Bank agreed to finance 50 million US$ for the project.

The Administrative Council (AC) on Wednesday gave its nod to implementation of the project for strengthening healthcare.