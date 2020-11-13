Govt transfers control of 108 primary schools to JMC, SMC

In a new development, the J&K government has transferred the control of around 108 government primary schools to the municipal corporations in Jammu and Srinagar under the 74th constitution amendment Act.

As per an order issued in this regard, the schools transferred will have full-fledged control and supervision of the JMC and the SMC even as the cadre control of the deputed staff will be maintained by the school education department.

“Sanction is accorded to the transfer of 108 standalone primary schools within limits of Jammu Municipal Corporation and Srinagar Municipal Corporation along with transfer of all assets, posts, staff and funds to Jammu Municipal Corporation and Srinagar Municipal Corporation along with deployment of 265 primary school teachers,” the order issued by the administrative secretary school education department, B K Singh, read.

The decision has been already approved by the administrative council of the J&K Union Territory (UT).

The schools transferred include 83 from Srinagar city and 25 from Jammu city, and 200 posts from Srinagar schools and 65 from schools in Jammu district.

As per the order, the school education department has to transfer two posts of Chief Education Officers (CEO) – one each in Jammu and Srinagar to the respective municipal corporations in level-II (67700-208700). The office of the CEO will be set up in the concerned municipal office and will be accountable to the concerned Municipal Commissioner.

“The school education department will open a separate budget head for transfer of Capex/Opex funds to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs),” the order reads.

An official in the school education department said this system was already in vogue in outside states.

He said the move will boost education sector as the municipal corporations will have grants for these schools besides the funds provided by the education department.

SMC Commissioner, Gazzanfar Ali, said this will pave way for equipping these institutions and making them accountable to the public. “We will equip these schools with modern technologies and good infrastructure,” he said.

“The corporator will have the powers to monitor attendance of staff and students besides utilisation of funds in the primary schools of his area,” he said, adding that the corporator will also help revamp these institutions in terms of academics and infrastructure.