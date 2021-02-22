Govt transfers KU's Leh, Kargil campuses to Ladakh UT

The J&K government has officially transferred Kashmir University’s Leh and Kargil satellite campuses to Ladakh Union Territory.

The order in this regard was issued by the Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi on February 19.

“In terms of Section 8(43) read with Section 85(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir hereby transfers the Satellite Campuses of University of Kashmir located at Leh (Taru) and Kargil (Siliskote, Khumbuthang) on as is where is basis along with staff to an entity designated by Union territory of Ladakh,” the order reads.

Notably, the J&K government earlier took over the administrative control of Kashmir University over its satellite campuses in Leh and Kargil.

The government also decided to start the newly established Cluster University (CU) Leh from Kashmir University’s satellite campuses at Leh and Kargil districts.

“The administrative control was already taken over from University. Now the formal order has been issued for transferring the assets and the positions to Ladakh UT,” an official said.

Commissioner Secretary GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, said, “Yes, a formal order has been issued.”

As already reported by this newspaper, the KU authorities in the last council meeting had demanded compensation of its assets and human resources in its Leh and Kargil satellite campuses.

“There are around 45 teaching and non-teaching posts sanctioned in the KUs Leh and Kargil campuses,” a university official said, adding that out of total sanctioned strength only 18 posts were filled.

“We had demanded that the government should compensate the creation of posts which have been given to Ladakh UT. It would help us to strengthen the Kupwara campus. But nothing has been done in this regard,” the official said.