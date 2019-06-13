Govt transfers senior police officers

Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered transfers and posting of senior police officers.

According to an order issued by the Home department, Deepak Kumar, awaiting orders of posting in the office of Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, has been posted as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)—Railways. He would be stationed in Jammu.

V K Singh, Commandant General , Home Guards, Civil Defence and SDRF with additional charge of Director Fire and

Emergency Services , has been transferred and posted as Director General , Prisons, reliving Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbagh Singh of the additional charge. However, Singh will continue to hold the charge of the post of Director F&ES, till further orders.

Satish Khandaree, upon completion has been posted as Inspector General, Prisons against the available vacancy.

Vijay Kumar, awaiting orders of adjustment at police headquarters has been posted as IGP, Armed, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Sujit Kumar, in-charge Deputy Inspector General , Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range has been transferred and posted as in-charge, DIG, Udhampur-Reasi Range, relieving Bhim Sen Tutti, of the additional charge.

Vivek Gupta, in-charge DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, shall hold the charge of the post of DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range in addition to his own duties, till further orders.