Govt will ensure safe environment in JK: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday said the central government is making all efforts to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Kovind said the government is also committed to take all necessary steps for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

“My government is making efforts with complete dedication to provide a safe and peaceful environment for residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Govt making efforts to ensure safe environment in Jammu and Kashmir: Kovind

“The recently concluded peaceful elections to local bodies and to Lok Sabha have bolstered our efforts,” he said in his customary address after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President’s rule and schedule for the assembly elections is expected to be announced after the Amarnath Yatra, which will come to an end in mid-August.

‘AIR STRIKES DISPLAYED INTENT, CAPABILITY:’

“India has amply demonstrated both her intent and capabilities, first through surgical strikes and then through air strikes after the Pulwama attack at terrorist hideouts across the border. In future too, all possible steps will be taken to ensure our security,” he said.

Kovind said the government is rapidly taking forward the work of modernisation of the Army and the armed forces. In this regard, the country is going to receive its first Rafale fighter aircraft and the Apache helicopters in the near future, he said.

“New India will be sensitive and also economically prosperous. But for this to happen, the nation’s security is of utmost importance. My government accords topmost priority to national security. Therefore, effective steps are being taken to tackle terrorism and naxalism,” the President said in his address.

Constitutionally, the President is the head of the state as well as the government.

To secure the future of the children of those who guard the borders and ensure peace and security for the nation, the amount of scholarship under the ‘National Defence Fund’ has been increased, Kovind said.

Also Read | Hope Triple Talaq Bill to be a law soon: President

For the first time, the children of state police personnel have also been included in this scholarship, he added.

Special emphasis is being accorded by the government to the manufacture of modern armaments under ‘Make in India’, Kovind said, noting that the policy of indigenously manufacturing weapons such as modern rifles and cannons, tanks and combat aircrafts is being carried forward successfully.

“Defence corridors coming up in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will further strengthen this mission. While fulfilling our security requirements, export of defence equipment is also being encouraged,” he said.

Through ‘One Rank, One Pension’, an increased pensionary benefits to ex-servicemen, and expansion of health facilities, efforts are being made to improve their living standards, the President added.

Also Read | Opposition chooses Meira as President nominee

The National War Memorial near the India Gate, in Delhi, built by the government seven decades after India’s independence, is a tribute to the martyrs by a grateful nation, he said. “Similarly, my government has set up the National Police Memorial in memory of police personnel who were martyred while safeguarding the security of the country,” the President said.