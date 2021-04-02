Govt winds up GDC Baghe-e-Dilawar Khan

Authorities have finally closed the Government Degree College (GDC) Baghe-e-Dilawar Khan in old city owing to its failure to increase student enrolment. Nine years ago, the college was made functional in a makeshift accommodation.

The Higher Education Department has shifted the College of Nursing, Bagh-e-Dilawar Khan, to the permanent building which was earlier sanctioned for the GDC Bagh-e-Dilawar Khan. The nursing college was functioning in a building of Government College for Women, M A Road here.

This newspaper had carried a series of stories about the failure of the college to improve students enrolment.

The college, it may be recalled, was approved under the erstwhile state plan in 2011 and was made functional in a temporary accommodation comprising four rooms of MP Higher Secondary School.

While the college was operating from the temporary accommodation, a permanent campus at the cost of Rs 11.45 crore was constructed for it.

An official said that presently around seven students were enrolled in the GDC Bagh-e-Dilawar Khan. “These seven students have been merged with the Gandhi College and will receive their degrees from there,” the official said, adding that no student had approached the college for fresh admission for last three years.

Principal, College of Nursing, Ms Zamruda when contacted said that the College has started functioning in the permanent campus from some time after the GDC Bagh-e-Dilawar Khan was officially closed.

“As the GDC has no students enrolled, the government shifted our nursing college to the permanent campus and named it as College of Nursing Bagh-e-Dilawar Khan Baba Dem,” she said.