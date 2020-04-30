Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 12:33 AM

Govt winds up J&K Vigilance Commission

Representational Pic

The J&K administration on Thursday wound up the Jammu and Kashmir Vigilance Commission which was established to oversee the functioning of State Vigilance Organisation.

The GAD accorded sanction to the winding up of the Vigilance Commission in view of repeal of Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Commission Act, 2011, in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State laws) order, 2020.

The 27 staff members posted in the Commission drawn from various departments shall report to their respective administrative departments like Finance, GAD, Home and Police.

A committee comprising of Financial Advisor and Under Secretary posted in the Vigilance Commission shall handover the records, electronic equipments, books and other miscellaneous items of the commission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The J&K Vigilance Commission Act, 2011, was enacted on January 24, 2011 to inquire into offences committed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Samvat 2006 by public servants, corporations, Government companies, societies and local authorities owned or controlled by the Government.

The Commission became functional from February 2013 after the appointment of first Chief Vigilance Commissioner Kuldeep Khoda.

