Govt withdraws 30% fare hike

Government has withdrawn 30 percent fare hike on public transport in J&K. The hike had earlier been effected in view of pandemic.

Government has accorded sanction to the withdrawal of “30 percent of fare hike on authorized fare” ordered vide government order no: 30 JK (TR) of 2020 dated 22-06-2020 in view of restrictions imposed on seat capacity of stage carriage passenger vehicles due to covid-19 pandemic, an order said.

“Only authorized fare (charged prior to the issuance of government order number 31: JK (TR) of 2020 dated 22-06-2020 shall be charged from the passengers by the operators of stage carriage passenger vehicles in the Union Territory,” the order reads.

“Any violation of this order shall strictly be dealt with under the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.”