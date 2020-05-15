Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 16, 2020, 12:40 AM

Greater relaxations in lockdown 4.0

Greater relaxations and flexibility will be seen in the lockdown 4.0, which will begin on Monday, with gradual reopening of the railways and domestic airlines while powers will be given to States and UTs to define their hotspots, officials said on Friday.

Schools, colleges, malls and cinema halls will not be allowed to open anywhere in the country but salons, barber shops and optical shops may be allowed in red zones, barring COVID-19 containment areas.

