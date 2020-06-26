Grenade attack in Kulgam; Firing in Bandipora

Militants lobbed a grenade at a police post in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday evening.

A police official said grenade was lobbed towards the police post in Qaimoh area at around 10 pm.

No casualty was reported.

The forces have cordoned off the area and launched manhunt to nab the attackers.

Firing in Bandipora:

Militants on Friday evening fired on a police party in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik, said that two motorcycle borne militants fired some shots while seeing a naka party at Markundal in Sumbal. The militants fled from the scene.

“On a specific input, when naka was laid in Markundal, two bike borne militants fled after firing some rounds in air,” he said.

The SSP said that the area has been cordoned and search operation has been launched in the area.