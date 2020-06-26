Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kulgam,
UPDATED: June 27, 2020, 12:20 AM

Grenade attack in Kulgam; Firing in Bandipora

GK News Network
Kulgam,
UPDATED: June 27, 2020, 12:20 AM
Representational Pic

Militants lobbed a grenade at a police post in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday evening.

A police official said grenade was lobbed towards the police post in Qaimoh area at around 10 pm.

Trending News

DC Bandipore for Covid-19 awareness

Hakeem Yaseen opposes allotment of sand extraction contracts to non-locals

Accelerate pace of development in south Kashmir: Masoodi to Government

Hurriyat concerned over exploitation of natural resources in Kashmir

No casualty was reported.

The forces have cordoned off the area and launched manhunt to nab the attackers.

Firing in Bandipora:

Latest News

BAN ON HIGH-SPEED INTERNET | Unable to take online classes, teachers start 'school' inside forest area in Pulwama

SSB starts process to fill vacant Class-IV post, advertise 8,575 jobs

CASO in Poonch villages

21 Move offices close in Jammu

Militants on Friday evening fired on a police party in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik, said that two motorcycle borne militants fired some shots while seeing a naka party at Markundal in Sumbal. The militants fled from the scene.

“On a specific input, when naka was laid in Markundal, two bike borne militants fled after firing some rounds in air,” he said.

The SSP said that the area has been cordoned and search operation has been launched in the area.

Related News