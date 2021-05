UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 12:48 AM

UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 12:48 AM

Suspected militants lobbed a grenade on security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday evening.

According to official sources, suspected militants attacked 180 Battalion of CRPF with a grenade at around 6 pm.

However, the attack did not cause any damage.

Soon after the attack army and police searched the area to locate the attackers.