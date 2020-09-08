Grenade attack in Tral

Militants lobbed a grenade on a CRPF camp at Nawdal Tral in Pulwama district on Tuesday evening.

According to a police official, militants lobbed the grenade at around 9:20 pm on the camp of 180 Bn at Nawdal.

However the grenade exploded outside the camp and did not cause any damage, the official said.

The forces personnel fired bullets in retaliation but the attackers fled from the spot.

Soon a search operation was launched by army, CRPF and police in the area.

While talking to the Greater Kashmir, SP Awantipora Tahir Saleem said, “A grenade was lobbed at CRPF camp Nawdal Tral which exploded outside the camp.