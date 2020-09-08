Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 12:24 AM

Grenade attack in Tral

Militants lobbed a grenade on a CRPF camp at Nawdal Tral in Pulwama district on Tuesday evening.

According to a police official, militants lobbed the grenade at around 9:20 pm on the camp of 180 Bn at Nawdal.

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

1578 covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 50000

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Delina, two others injured

However the grenade exploded outside the camp and did not cause any damage, the official said.

The forces personnel fired bullets in retaliation but the attackers fled from the spot.

Soon a search operation was launched by army, CRPF and police in the area.

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Swami Agnivesh: Crusader, Minister and 'Bigg Boss' contestant, passes away at 80

China sets up military base at Finger 5 of Pangong Lake, cutting off Indian Army

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

While talking to the Greater Kashmir, SP Awantipora Tahir Saleem said, “A grenade was lobbed at CRPF camp Nawdal Tral which exploded outside the camp.

