Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
December 12, 2020, 12:46 AM

Grenade attack on CRPF camp in Srinagar

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
December 12, 2020, 12:46 AM
Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Militants hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Srinagar city on Friday morning, however there was no loss of life or property.

This was the second militancy-related incident in the city in one week.

Public Relations Officer CRPF, Pankaj Singh, told the Greater Kashmir that militants hurled a grenade on a company of 161 Battalion. “There has been no loss of life or property,” Singh said.

Soon after the incident, joint contingents of police and CRPF carried out searches in the area, however no one was arrested.

On Sunday, in a hit and run militant attack, a policeman and a civilian were injured in Sazgaripora area of Hawal in old Srinagar.

