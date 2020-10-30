Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 31, 2020, 12:12 AM

Grenade attack on CRPF in Budgam

Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 31, 2020, 12:12 AM
Representational Photo
Suspected militants Friday evening lobbed a grande on a Central Reserve Police Force post in Budgam district of central Kashmir, however there was no loss of life or property.

Police said that a grenade was lobbed at CRPF 43-Battalion post in Namtehal area. They said that two bike-borne persons lobbed the grenade. “The area has been cordoned off and searches are underway,” a police official said.

A CRPF spokesman said that the militants tried to lob the grenade inside the camp. “It fell near the gate and exploded,” he said adding that there was no loss.

