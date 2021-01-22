Grenade attack on police patrol in Kishtwar

Militants carried out a grenade attack on a police patrolling party in Kishtwar on Friday. However, there was no loss of life.

“A police patrolling party was heading from Kishtwar to Chattru when the militants attacked it with a grenade,” said SSP Kishtwar Harmeet Singh.

He said that the grenade missed the target and exploded on the road. “We have not suffered any damage or loss of life,” he added.

He said that they have launched a massive search operation in the area. A case in this regard has been registered.

“At least four militants of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen are still active in Kishtwar and all of them are locals. We have launched a massive hunt against them,” said the SSP.

“Since TRF (The Resistance Front) has claimed responsibility for the attack, we are looking into the claims,” SSP Kishtwar told the Greater Kashmir.