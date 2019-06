Two policemen sustained splinter injuries when militants hurled a grenade on police station Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Friday afternoon.

SSP Sopore, Javid Iqbal, said the grenade exploded near the main gate of the police station.

The injured policemen were identified as Abdul Aziz and Ali Mohammad, they were immediately shifted to SDH Sopore for treatment.

Soon after the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and launched searches to trace the attackers.